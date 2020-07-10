Hammond's Horseshoe Casino could be sold by end of the year

Records show the five Indiana casinos involved in Eldorado's acquisition together generated nearly 60% of the $590.8 million in gaming taxes paid to the state during the 2019 budget year.

Sara Tait, executive director of the Gaming Commission, said its investigation determined Eldorado's prior purchase of the Evansville casino, and gaming facilities in other states, resulted in fewer jobs and reduced gaming revenue, which would adversely impact the state as a whole if the same were to happen at four additional Indiana casino properties.

Eldorado officials previously advised investors it expected the Gaming Commission would require it to sell two Indiana casinos as a condition of the Caesars purchase, likely Tropicana Evansville and Caesars Southern Indiana in Elizabeth.

But Svetanoff and Commissioner Mark Fine, of Evansville, said they considered Eldorado's estimated 40% post-divestment market share to still be too large, and recommended the commission require the company sell off a third casino, likely Horseshoe Hammond, as soon as possible.

"Forty percent to me is a concentration. It's too much," Fine said. "And the sooner we are able to move in the direction that we need to go for the benefit of the state, the sooner it needs to happen."