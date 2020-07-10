Hammond's Horseshoe Casino could be sold by end of the year

Hammond's Horseshoe Casino could be sold to a new operator by the end of the year to fulfill an Indiana Gaming Commission mandate tied to the acquisition of the Horseshoe's parent company by Eldorado Resorts Inc.
The seven-member Gaming Commission unanimously agreed Friday to authorize Eldorado's financing and purchase of Caesars Entertainment Corp., owner of the Hammond casino, Caesars Southern Indiana, and the two Indianapolis-area horse track casinos, Harrah's Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand.
However, as a condition of approval, the Gaming Commission ordered the merged company, to be known as Caesars Entertainment Inc., to divest three of its Indiana casino operations by Dec. 31.
Commission members, including Joseph Svetanoff, of Crown Point, said they were concerned combining the four Caesars properties with Eldorado's Tropicana Casino in Evansville would create "undue economic concentration" in Indiana's gaming industry.
A 2019 state law permits the Gaming Commission to consider in its licensing decisions whether a single gaming entity has the potential to dominate Indiana's casino industry in a way that suppresses competition and negatively impacts tourism, economic development and gaming returns for the state and local governments.
Records show the five Indiana casinos involved in Eldorado's acquisition together generated nearly 60% of the $590.8 million in gaming taxes paid to the state during the 2019 budget year.
Sara Tait, executive director of the Gaming Commission, said its investigation determined Eldorado's prior purchase of the Evansville casino, and gaming facilities in other states, resulted in fewer jobs and reduced gaming revenue, which would adversely impact the state as a whole if the same were to happen at four additional Indiana casino properties.
Eldorado officials previously advised investors it expected the Gaming Commission would require it to sell two Indiana casinos as a condition of the Caesars purchase, likely Tropicana Evansville and Caesars Southern Indiana in Elizabeth.
But Svetanoff and Commissioner Mark Fine, of Evansville, said they considered Eldorado's estimated 40% post-divestment market share to still be too large, and recommended the commission require the company sell off a third casino, likely Horseshoe Hammond, as soon as possible.
"Forty percent to me is a concentration. It's too much," Fine said. "And the sooner we are able to move in the direction that we need to go for the benefit of the state, the sooner it needs to happen."
Eldorado CEO Thomas Reeg unsuccessfully asked for more time to complete the divestment due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the market uncertainty in Northwest Indiana due to Illinois lawmakers authorizing new casinos in Chicago and south suburban Cook County.
At the same time, Reeg acknowledged the Horseshoe property "frankly, is in fantastic shape," after "Caesars spent a whole lot of money there to build the mother of all boats."
Eldorado also could decide to keep the Horseshoe in its portfolio, depending on what happens Monday when its Caesars acquisition is set for review and approval by the Indiana Horse Racing Commission, which oversees the two Indianapolis-area racinos.
A recently issued report by Deena Pitman, executive director of the Horse Racing Commission, declines to endorse Eldorado's acquisition of Harrah's Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand due to the company's limited experience in the horse racing industry and lack of investment in its horse tracks elsewhere.
"It is not clear that (Eldorado) offers the capable leadership needed for the future of Indiana racing," Pitman said.
Should the Horse Racing Commission reject Eldorado's acquisition, the company likely would have no choice but to divest those two properties, along with an Ohio River casino, leaving it in control of the Horseshoe and a second southern Indiana casino.
Either way, Anthony Carano, Eldorado's chief operating officer, said he believes Indiana's gaming industry is "one of the best growth markets in the country."
"A number of the properties in this portfolio have tremendous opportunities to continue to grow revenues for years to come, and we couldn't be more excited about that," Carano said.
Indiana Gaming Commission order approving Eldorado acquisition
