Hard Rock among four companies vying to develop Chicago casino

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday the city of Chicago has received five proposals from four different companies to develop a casino-resort and entertainment destination using the single gaming license assigned to Chicago by the 2019 Illinois General Assembly.

Very few details about the different plans were made publicly available following the 2 p.m. application deadline. The size, cost and location of each of the proposals remains generally unknown.

According to the mayor's office, the four casino companies interested in developing a Chicago casino are:

Bally's Corp., which submitted proposals for two different sites.

HR Chicago, an affiliate of Hard Rock International, which submitted a proposal for a single site.

Rivers Chicago at McCormick LLC for a single casino site managed by Rush Street Gaming LLC.

Rivers 78 Gaming for a single site managed by Rush Street Gaming LLC.

All four entities, or their management companies, have extensive experience with gaming in Indiana, Illinois and elsewhere.

Both Bally's (Evansville) and Hard Rock (Gary) operate Indiana casinos, while Rush Street runs a mobile sportsbook through the French Lick Casino.