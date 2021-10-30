Hard Rock among four companies vying to develop Chicago casino

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday the city of Chicago has received five proposals from four different companies to develop a casino-resort and entertainment destination using the single gaming license assigned to Chicago by the 2019 Illinois General Assembly.
Very few details about the different plans were made publicly available following the 2 p.m. application deadline. The size, cost and location of each of the proposals remains generally unknown.
According to the mayor's office, the four casino companies interested in developing a Chicago casino are:
- Bally's Corp., which submitted proposals for two different sites.
- HR Chicago, an affiliate of Hard Rock International, which submitted a proposal for a single site.
- Rivers Chicago at McCormick LLC for a single casino site managed by Rush Street Gaming LLC.
- Rivers 78 Gaming for a single site managed by Rush Street Gaming LLC.
All four entities, or their management companies, have extensive experience with gaming in Indiana, Illinois and elsewhere.
Both Bally's (Evansville) and Hard Rock (Gary) operate Indiana casinos, while Rush Street runs a mobile sportsbook through the French Lick Casino.
In Illinois, Rush Street operates the Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Hard Rock is constructing a new casino in Rockford, and Bally's runs the casino in Rock Island.
A review committee comprising a cross-section of city departments now will evaluate the casino proposals in the months ahead and recommended a winning bidder.
That recommendation will be taken into consideration by Lightfoot and the city council before they select the winner.
The Chicago casino is expected to be located in the downtown area to attract the highest number of potential guests.
Illinois law permits up to 4,000 gaming positions at the facility, or about one-third more slot machines and table games than the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.