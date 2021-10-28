Hard Rock Casino buys four new trucks for Gary police, fire departments

Evans said the two new trucks will help the police department continue to modernize its vehicle fleet and ensure Gary police officers are ready to safely respond to every call, no matter the weather or road conditions.

"Vehicles are an expensive part of police operations," Evans said. "Right now vehicles are more than just police cars, they're actually a mobile office. The officer can do everything in the vehicle, from a basic police report to an arrest report."

O'Donnell noted the Gary fire department likewise "sorely" is in need of new vehicles.

He said the two new trucks funded by the casino will enable chief officers to more easily get around to different fire scenes and carry additional firefighting equipment to where it's needed, when it's needed.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said the first responder donations, along with Hard Rock's other ongoing philanthropic work throughout the Steel City, "shows they are committed to the city of Gary and truly here to stay."

"From the beginning, Hard Rock has proven itself to be a great partner to the city of Gary," Prince said. "Thank you. What a great day in the city of Gary! Clouds are out, but this truly this is a tremendous day."