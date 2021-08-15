Hard Rock Casino parking lot dispute may be decided by Indiana Supreme Court

The highest court in Indiana has been asked to decide a legal dispute over one of the smallest parcels of land sold at a Lake County tax sale.
The property in question is a 10-foot-wide-by-165-foot-deep fenced-off strip of weeds and gravel that now is surrounded by parking spaces for the new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary.
In June, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled 3-0 that Windy City Acquisitions LLC, working on behalf of the casino's parent company, substantially complied with the notice requirements needed to acquire the tax sale property, and is entitled to the 0.04 acres of land fronting Dallas Street.
That was a reversal of a December 2020 Lake Circuit Court decision that held the brother of the land's original owner, who died in 2013, was entitled to reclaim his interest in the property by paying all past-due taxes, assessments, interest and fees — opening the door for the land to eventually be sold to the casino at a premium price.
According to court records, the brother, Lloyd Simms, has transferred his interest in the property to a Brentwood Equitable Trust account.
Two attorneys for the trust, James Ensley and Eric Wudtke, asked the Supreme Court on Aug. 9 to set aside the Court of Appeals ruling and restore ownership of the property to the trust.
They claim the Court of Appeals ignored the due process rights of individuals with a legal interest in the property, and also failed to follow precedents set by the U.S. Supreme Court, Indiana Supreme Court, and the Court of Appeals itself concerning the process for legally acquiring tax sale properties.
Gary attorney Tony Walker, representing Windy City Acquisitions LLC, is expected to respond in coming weeks to the trust's petition for transfer by arguing all relevant laws were followed and urging the Supreme Court to allow the Court of Appeals ruling to stand.
The five Supreme Court justices then will review both sets of written filings and decide, likely by the end of the year, whether to hear the case.
If the Supreme Court grants transfer, each side will submit additional documents for the justices to evaluate and the attorneys for the two parties will stand before the justices in their Statehouse courtroom to orally present their case and answer questions.
A ruling by the state's high court typically follows several months after oral arguments.
On the other hand, if the Supreme Court denies transfer the case is effectively over and the property goes to the casino, unless the trust somehow convinces the U.S. Supreme Court to consider overruling the Hoosier justices.
The casino has not said how eager it is to acquire the disputed property or how much it might pay to get it if the trust's appeal is successful.
Either way, the land is likely to become approximately 40 additional parking spaces, at least in the near-term.
Hard Rock officials previously announced plans to replace much of the surface parking at the casino, which opened May 14 adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street, with a hotel and attached parking garage that could be built in the next two or three years.