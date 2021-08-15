Hard Rock Casino parking lot dispute may be decided by Indiana Supreme Court

They claim the Court of Appeals ignored the due process rights of individuals with a legal interest in the property, and also failed to follow precedents set by the U.S. Supreme Court, Indiana Supreme Court, and the Court of Appeals itself concerning the process for legally acquiring tax sale properties.

Gary attorney Tony Walker, representing Windy City Acquisitions LLC, is expected to respond in coming weeks to the trust's petition for transfer by arguing all relevant laws were followed and urging the Supreme Court to allow the Court of Appeals ruling to stand.

The five Supreme Court justices then will review both sets of written filings and decide, likely by the end of the year, whether to hear the case.

If the Supreme Court grants transfer, each side will submit additional documents for the justices to evaluate and the attorneys for the two parties will stand before the justices in their Statehouse courtroom to orally present their case and answer questions.

A ruling by the state's high court typically follows several months after oral arguments.

On the other hand, if the Supreme Court denies transfer the case is effectively over and the property goes to the casino, unless the trust somehow convinces the U.S. Supreme Court to consider overruling the Hoosier justices.