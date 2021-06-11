Hard Rock challenging Horseshoe Casino for NWI market dominance

The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana appears to be giving the Hammond Horseshoe Casino a run for its money as the top grossing gaming destination in Northwest Indiana, and the Hoosier State.

Data released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) show the new Gary casino earned $20.6 million in "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors, during the 18 days it was open in the month of May.

In comparison, the Horseshoe Casino reported $38 million in win over 31 days in May, giving it an average daily win just $82,251 ahead of the Hard Rock.

IGC records show this is the first time in years any Northwest Indiana casino has come anywhere close to challenging the Horseshoe's market dominance. The Horseshoe also usually is the top performing casino statewide.

Though it remains to be seen whether the Hard Rock benefited from patrons gambling there simply because it's new, or if it truly will compete with the Horseshoe on a monthly basis going forward.

Hard Rock President Matt Schuffert is confident things only will get better for Hard Rock, which opened to the public May 14 adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street as a replacement for the shuttered Majestic Star Casinos on Lake Michigan.