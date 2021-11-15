Hard Rock edges Horseshoe for top earning casino in Northwest Indiana

Casino patrons in Northwest Indiana are singing a new song when it comes to the Region's most popular gaming destination.

Data released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) show the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in October attracted more play and earned more "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors, than the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.

It's the first time in more than a decade Horseshoe ranked anywhere other than first place in the Northwest Indiana casino market, and Horseshoe lost its top spot after just five full months of competition with Hard Rock.

Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, said after the monthly Indiana casino revenue report was issued: "We couldn't be happier with our results thus far."

"Being the top revenue producer in the state in such a short time is truly testament to the our team, our property and the Hard Rock brand," Schuffert said.

"The experience and vibe of this property is exciting and energetic, and we hear that continuously from our guests."

According to the IGC, Hard Rock attracted $44.2 million in table game wagers in October compared to $32.9 million at Horseshoe.