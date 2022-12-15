Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino

GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

Just not any time soon.

Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.

"Unfortunately, with the economic uncertainty right now, we've paused that," Lucas said.

Lucas reiterated to the state gaming authority Hard Rock remains interested in eventually bringing a multistory hotel to its Steel City destination and is acquiring nearby parcels of land to replace the parking that some day will be lost to a hotel.

But Lucas said tight capital markets and the high cost of construction make it impossible to build a Hard Rock Hotel at this time.

Similar financing issues and soaring materials costs have led to similar delays or redesigns at other large Region projects, including the Wind Creek Chicago Southland casino and hotel under construction six miles west of the Indiana-Illinois border in East Hazel Crest.

At the same time, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana President Matt Schuffert explained to the gaming commission that the $300 million Gary casino has seen $7.2 million in additional capital improvements since opening its doors May 14, 2021.

That includes converting part of the Fresh Harvest buffet into 1,200-square feet of additional gaming space featuring 65 slot machines — giving Hard Rock more slot machines (1,719) than any other commercial casino in the Hoosier State.

Schuffert said the casino also has made sound and lighting improvements, and added a large video wall, in the 2,700-person capacity Hard Rock Live performance space, and constructed another cashier cage in its popular baccarat gaming area.

The investment seems to have paid off as state data show Hard Rock has been the top earning casino in Indiana for 14 consecutive months, easily displacing the state's former leader, Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, and massively outperforming the Majestic Star Casinos on Lake Michigan that Hard Rock replaced with a land-based facility adjacent to Interstate 80-94 at Burr Street.

Schuffert said comparing the past 12 months at Hard Rock with the last pre-pandemic year at Majestic Star shows Hard Rock generated $270 million in additional revenue and paid a total of $119 million in gaming taxes to the state, a 305% increase.

Records show Hard Rock also employs 1,478 team members, of whom 29% live in Gary and 85% reside in Indiana. In addition, more than 7 in 10 team members who transferred to Hard Rock from Majestic Star remain on the job, and earn, in most cases, at least $18 per hour.

"I'm very proud of this team and proud of being Indiana's leading casino," Schuffert said.

Gallery: A behind-the-scenes look at Hard Rock Live Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue Hard Rock Live Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue Gallery