Hard Rock, Horseshoe casinos provide support for Salvation Army, schools

GARY — There's no way the oversized guitar-shaped check ever could fit in a red Salvation Army donation kettle.
But the religious service organization is taking it anyway.
On Friday, the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana donated $25,000 to the Salvation Army of Lake County to support programs providing rent, utility and food assistance to Region residents at risk of homelessness and hunger.
"We are very proud to partner with them and support the great work that they do," said Matt Schuffert, Hard Rock Casino president.
"Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is committed to helping The Salvation Army of Lake County provide assistance to individuals and families who are in need."
Officials said the donated funds also will be used at the Salvation Army's Gary-Merrillville Corps Community Center that offers summer and after-school programs for local children, youth activities, and support services for women and seniors.
"These funds will go a long way to help us provide much needed services to people in our area who are struggling," said Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County Salvation Army coordinator.
Hard Rock isn't the only Northwest Indiana casino company supporting community organizations.
On Tuesday, the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond provided more than 4,000 school supply items, such as folders, binders, glue, crayons, markers, pens, pencils and notebooks, to students attending Hammond elementary schools.
"(The) School City of Hammond is so grateful for the generosity of our community partner Horseshoe Casino for its donation of essential school supplies," said Superintendent Scott Miller.
"We thank them for doing their part to support the growth and well-being of Hammond students."
Julie Vasic, Horseshoe vice president of human resources, said the casino was honored to match the school supply donations collected by its employees and to give the items to Hammond students.
"Giving back to the local community is part of our core values," Vasic said. "Being able to contribute to our youth, especially in these challenging times, is a priority for Horseshoe team members and ensures that together, we win."