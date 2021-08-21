Hard Rock, Horseshoe casinos provide support for Salvation Army, schools

GARY — There's no way the oversized guitar-shaped check ever could fit in a red Salvation Army donation kettle.

But the religious service organization is taking it anyway.

On Friday, the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana donated $25,000 to the Salvation Army of Lake County to support programs providing rent, utility and food assistance to Region residents at risk of homelessness and hunger.

"We are very proud to partner with them and support the great work that they do," said Matt Schuffert, Hard Rock Casino president.

"Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is committed to helping The Salvation Army of Lake County provide assistance to individuals and families who are in need."

Officials said the donated funds also will be used at the Salvation Army's Gary-Merrillville Corps Community Center that offers summer and after-school programs for local children, youth activities, and support services for women and seniors.

"These funds will go a long way to help us provide much needed services to people in our area who are struggling," said Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County Salvation Army coordinator.

Hard Rock isn't the only Northwest Indiana casino company supporting community organizations.