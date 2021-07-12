Hard Rock, Horseshoe continuing to compete for top NWI gaming destination

The Hard Rock Casino in Gary is continuing to challenge the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond for the title of top gaming destination in Northwest Indiana.
Data released Monday by the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) show the Horseshoe remains the market, and statewide, leader after last month tallying $34.4 million in casino "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors.
The Hard Rock, in its first full month of operations since opening to the public May 14, earned win of $25.9 million in June, according to the IGC.
Digging deeper into the numbers shows the Hard Rock nearly matched the Horseshoe for the total amount of money wagered in June at table games: $36.3 million for the Hard Rock versus $36.9 million at the Horseshoe.
But Hard Rock players seemingly got luckier at the tables than those at the Horseshoe as the Hard Rock retained only $5.4 million in table game win compared to the $9.1 million kept by the Horseshoe.
Matt Schuffert, Hard Rock Casino president, said he was pleased with the results because June often is a very challenging month for Northwest Indiana casinos.
"Many table games customers left Hard Rock extremely happy in June," Schuffert said. "But to essentially be the highest table games producing casino in the state in terms of volume, in only our first full month of operation, is a testament to the product and the team we have assembled at Hard Rock."
In fact, Hard Rock led the state with $17.8 million in baccarat play in June compared to $13.7 million at the Horseshoe. While Hard Rock was a close second to the Horseshoe last month for wagers on blackjack, craps and roulette, according to the IGC.
On slots, the Horseshoe topped Indiana's 12 casinos with $251.2 million in slot play and $25.4 million in slot win in June, followed by Indiana Grand near Indianapolis ($222.1 million/$23.4 million), and the Hard Rock ($201.7 million/$20.5 million).
The Horseshoe also has more operational slot machines (1,969) than any other casino in the state as some slot machines in Indiana casinos remain turned off to promote social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On a per machine basis, the Hard Rock, with 1,291 slot machines, had more win per machine in June ($15,913) than the Horseshoe ($12,886), IGC records show.
Shannon McKellar, Horseshoe vice president of marketing, said the casino saw strong volumes in both slots and tables in June, and the Hammond team remains focused on providing exceptional customer service.
"We continue see our most loyal guests, Caesars Rewards members, make return visits and there is strong interest in taking advantage of travel benefits," McKellar said. "Reservations for summer travel to various Caesars Rewards resorts continue to ramp up, including Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe and Atlantic City."
Statewide, casino win totaled $230.9 million in June, a 4.5% increase compared to May, and 120% more than June 2020 when casinos only were open half the month due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Win at the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago was $21.6 million in June, a 19% drop compared to May when patrons of the shuttered Majestic Star Casino likely migrated to Ameristar during the half-month transition from Majestic to Hard Rock when there was no casino operating in Gary.
The Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City also saw its win fall in June to $11 million, down 11.9% compared to May, according to the IGC.
Separately, IGC data show Hoosiers wagered $246.3 million on sporting events in June, or about the same as Indiana's $254.4 million May sports wagering handle.
Jessica Welman, an analyst for PlayIndiana.com, said it's no surprise sports wagering was relatively stagnant last month after the Indiana Pacers made an early exit from the NBA playoffs and there were no major events, such as the Indianapolis 500 auto race, to attract new wagers.
"Overall, Indiana's sportsbooks have performed well over the last three months compared with other Midwestern states, which have so far experienced steeper declines in betting volume," Welman said.
According to the IGC, Hoosiers wagered a total of $2.9 billion on sporting events between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.
That's more than the approximately $1.1 billion in annual sales for the Hoosier Lottery, but significantly less than the total amount wagered at slot machines and table games at state-regulated Indiana casinos, which totaled nearly $1.9 billion in June alone.