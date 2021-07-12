Hard Rock, Horseshoe continuing to compete for top NWI gaming destination

The Hard Rock Casino in Gary is continuing to challenge the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond for the title of top gaming destination in Northwest Indiana.

Data released Monday by the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) show the Horseshoe remains the market, and statewide, leader after last month tallying $34.4 million in casino "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors.

The Hard Rock, in its first full month of operations since opening to the public May 14, earned win of $25.9 million in June, according to the IGC.

Digging deeper into the numbers shows the Hard Rock nearly matched the Horseshoe for the total amount of money wagered in June at table games: $36.3 million for the Hard Rock versus $36.9 million at the Horseshoe.

But Hard Rock players seemingly got luckier at the tables than those at the Horseshoe as the Hard Rock retained only $5.4 million in table game win compared to the $9.1 million kept by the Horseshoe.

Matt Schuffert, Hard Rock Casino president, said he was pleased with the results because June often is a very challenging month for Northwest Indiana casinos.