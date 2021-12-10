Hard Rock is Indiana's top earning casino for second consecutive month

Baccarat was the biggest table game at both the Gary and Hammond casinos. But Hard Rock ($26 million) more than doubled up Horseshoe ($12.4 million) in baccarat play, and led in baccarat win with $4.3 million for Hard Rock and $3 million for Horseshoe.

The two casinos saw nearly equal blackjack play of around $8 million each. But Horseshoe players got luckier at the blackjack tables last month, leaving the casino with $1.8 million in blackjack win compared to $2 million for Hard Rock.

IGC data show Horseshoe actually beat Hard Rock on slot machine play ($217.9 million versus $217.2 million) and win ($22.3 million versus $21.7 million) in November, due in part to Horseshoe having 26% more slot machines than Hard Rock on its gaming floor.

But on a per machine basis, Hard Rock outpaced Horseshoe by tallying $14,212 in monthly win from each slot machine compared to $11,220 each at Horseshoe.

Schuffert expects Hard Rock will maintain its lead over Horseshoe by continuing to offer superior entertainment, including a coming home to Gary performance by The Jacksons Feb. 18 at the 1,950-seat Hard Rock Live venue, free Hard Rock Cafe musical acts every Friday and Saturday night, as well as a headliner Hard Rock Cafe show on Dec 31.