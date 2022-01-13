Hard Rock is Indiana's top earning casino for third consecutive month

According to the IGC, Ameristar Casino in East Chicago saw slot machine and table games win of $18.9 million in December, up 6.9% compared to November, while December win of $11.7 million at Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City was down 8.1% on a monthly basis.

Data show Hoosiers also enthusiastically continued betting on sports in December with Indiana falling just short of a fourth consecutive monthly record for sports wagering handle.

According to the IGC, Hoosiers bet $463 million on sporting events last month. That was nearly equal to the all-time monthly high of $463.7 million set in November.

Football and basketball together accounted for nearly 60% of December sports wagers, followed by multi-sport and multi-game parlay wagers, records show.

Altogether, Indiana's sports books handled $3.8 billion in wagers last year, more than double Indiana's 2020 sports wagering handle of $1.8 billion.

"2021 should be remembered as the year in which people fully embraced online sports betting, especially after a tumultuous 2020," said Eric Ramsey, an analyst for PlayIndiana.com. "As impressive as the year was, though, the market is not done growing."