Hard Rock looking to hire 150 additional workers to staff new casino restaurants

GARY — Northwest Indiana restaurant workers who lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, or simply are looking for a new opportunity, may find it at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

The new Gary casino, set to open in late spring adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street, is looking to hire some 150 executive chefs, cooks, butchers, bartenders and food servers to staff its five restaurants, including the luxury fine dining Council Oaks Steaks and Seafood.

The casino also will feature a YOUYU Noodle Bar, Harvest Buffet, Constant Grind Coffee shop, and Indiana’s only Hard Rock Cafe.

“We realize this has been a tough year for people in the hospitality industry and we are very happy to be in a position to help so many of them get back to the business of working. There’s no better way to find a fresh start than with a new career,” said Dawn Reynolds-Pettit, Hard Rock vice president of human resources.

Applicants for the restaurant positions, or any of the 300 open jobs at the new casino, are available online under the "Careers" link at the bottom of the casino web page: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.