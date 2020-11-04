Hard Rock looking to hire 200 dealers for new Gary casino

GARY — Region residents hoping to ring in the new year at the new land-based casino in Gary have another item to add to their list of 2020 disappointments.

Officials confirmed Wednesday the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana will open its doors next spring, instead of the aspirational New Year's Eve grand opening predicted at the Jan. 9 groundbreaking of the $300 million casino adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street.

However, people interested in working as a table games dealer at the new casino can get an early taste of the Hard Rock experience, beginning with two hiring events scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 17, or 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Majestic Star Casino Pavilion, 1 Buffington Harbor Drive, Gary.

Hard Rock is looking to hire 200 full- and part-time dealers for its music-themed casino. The company said no experience is needed; it's looking for job candidates with great personalities and will train them to do everything else.

For a guaranteed interview, an online application available at HardRockCasinoNorthernIndiana.com must be completed before the hiring event. Walk-ins also are welcome, but an interview is not guaranteed.