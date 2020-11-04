Hard Rock looking to hire 800 dealers for new Gary casino

GARY — Region residents hoping to ring in the new year at the new land-based casino in Gary have another item to add to their list of 2020 disappointments.
Officials confirmed Wednesday the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana will open its doors next spring, instead of the aspirational New Year's Eve grand opening predicted at the Jan. 9 groundbreaking of the $300 million casino adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street.
However, people interested in working as a table games dealer at the new casino can get an early taste of the Hard Rock experience, beginning with two hiring events scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 17, or 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Majestic Star Casino Pavilion, 1 Buffington Harbor Drive, Gary.
Hard Rock is looking to hire 800 full- and part-time dealers for its music-themed casino. The company said no experience is needed; it's looking for job candidates with great personalities and will train them to do everything else.
For a guaranteed interview, an online application available at HardRockCasinoNorthernIndiana.com must be completed before the hiring event. Walk-ins also are welcome, but an interview is not guaranteed.
Individuals attending the events must follow the Hard Rock Safe + Sound protocols, including mandatory body temperature check upon entry, capacity limits, and wearing a face mask at all times except when eating or drinking while stationary and socially distanced.
Selected job candidates will be invited to to attend a paid, 8- to 12-week Dealer School training program where they'll learn to deal blackjack, craps and other casino table games.
Dealer School graduates also can receive a bonus of up to $2,000 and full benefits.
Under Indiana law, all current employees at Gary's Majestic Star casinos will be transferred to the Hard Rock Casino, but the company said additional workers are needed to staff the 1,600 slots and 80 table games inside the 200,000-square-foot entertainment destination.
Besides gaming, the new casino also will feature five dining venues, including a Hard Rock Cafe, an on-site sports book, retail shop, and a 1,954-seat Hard Rock Live performance venue.
The second phase of the project calls for constructing a 200-room hotel adjacent to the casino and an attached, multi-level parking garage to replace the surface parking lots available to patrons when the casino opens.
Hard Rock has pledged to hire local workers and to invest and purchase from northern Indiana companies, including businesses owned by racial minorities and women.
Hard Rock International also was recognized this year as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and a Top Employer for Diversity.
