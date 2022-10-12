Hard Rock marks one year as Indiana's top earning casino

The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana has been the Hoosier State's top-earning gaming destination for one full year.

Data released Wednesday by the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) show Hard Rock in September tallied more "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors, than any of the 11 other commercial casinos located throughout Indiana for a 12th consecutive month.

Altogether, Hard Rock recorded $36.6 million in win last month, a 23.9% increase compared to September 2021, while the state's former earnings leader, Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, last month tallied $27.3 million in win, down 16.6% from its September 2021 win of $32.7 million, according to the IGC.

Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, said the gaming revenue growth "is a true testament to the entertainment destination that we have created at Hard Rock Northern Indiana."

"It is great to see continued strong growth in both our slot and table games business year over year," he added. "Our Hard Rock Sportsbook online sports betting app launched in early September. We have been very excited by the continued growth in that business."

Schuffert said November will kick off a strong entertainment schedule at Hard Rock Live that he expects will produce a remarkable close to the year.

Hard Rock's state-leading table games win, primarily from baccarat, totaled $12.7 million in September on $47.2 million in wagers, compared to September 2021 table win of $8.2 million on $44 million in bets.

The Gary casino also led the state for September slot play with $249.7 million and slot win of $23.8 million.

Horseshoe Hammond landed in third place for slot play ($207.3 million) and win ($21.4 million) in September, behind its sister casino, Horseshoe Indianapolis.

Similar to Horseshoe Hammond, year-over-year win was down in September at the two other casinos in Northwest Indiana: Ameristar Casino in East Chicago; and Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City.

At Ameristar, win plummeted 22.5% to $16.2 million for September compared to $20.9 million for the same month last year.

Meanwhile, last month's win at Blue Chip totaled $11 million versus $11.8 million last September, a reduction of 6.8%, according to the IGC.

Statewide, casino win for September was $204.1 million compared to $206.6 million in September 2021, a 1.2% decline, IGC data show.

The return of football hiked enthusiasm for sports wagering in September as Hoosiers risked $382.5 million on sporting events, compared to $238 million in August.

Indiana's record monthly sports wagering handle currently stands at $500.1 million from January 2022.

In total, Indiana in September collected $43.4 million in tax revenue from slot machine and table game play, and another $4.9 million from settled sports wagers, according to the IGC.