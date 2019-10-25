GARY — Hard Rock Casino says its in-house compliance board has determined there was no wrongdoing on behalf of casino developer Spectacle Entertainment when the firm purchased tracts of land in Gary for the project earlier this year.
Spectacle Entertainment is one of the several parties involved in alleged land-dealing improprieties surrounding the city's prized casino project.
The circumstances of Gary land purchases were put under a microscope by Hard Rock's compliance board after a Times article detailed a father and son's alleged tax sale scheme was linked to land targeted by Spectacle Entertainment. The scheme — which was allegedly an attempt to keep properties in the family name — defrauded Lake County out of at least $100,000 in property taxes, court records show.
A Times investigation revealed the father, Sergio Gutierrez, and son, Corey Gutierrez, had stood to gain $900,000 in a land purchase agreement with Spectacle Entertainment, but the father apparently fumbled when a key parcel, 2800 Calhoun, fell to auction for failure to pay his taxes, and he forgot to rebuy it.
An attorney for Spectacle told The Times the firm went forward with an amended purchase agreement for other parcels from Gutierrez, and 2800 Calhoun is no longer part of the equation.
The Hard Rock board commenced its "thorough review" on Sept. 3 and concluded 20 days later on Sept. 23, a Hard Rock spokesperson said.
News of the review's completion did not make it through the internal channels to Hard Rock's communications team prior to a subsequent Times' story that published Oct. 21 announcing the review. The statement from Hard Rock does not detail how it made the determination.
The Times previously reported a politically connected Gary attorney, Rinzer Williams III, was hired as a project consultant for Spectacle not long after representing two real estate speculators who bought land targeted by the casino firm.
Williams also works as an attorney for the Gary City Council and the Lake County commissioners and as board president for the financially troubled Genesis Convention Center.
It's unclear if Williams knew one of his clients bid on tax-delinquent land last year at Lake County's tax sale and then transferred the parcels to Sergio Gutierrez, who is severely delinquent on his county taxes.
State law bars people who are delinquent on their personal property taxes from bidding on other tax-delinquent properties at county tax sales. And buying a property for someone else because the individual is banned from doing so is called straw bidding — which also is illegal.
Hard Rock said the project has been approved to proceed.