Hard Rock now hiring for 5 restaurants in new Gary casino

GARY — The newest dining and entertainment destination in Northwest Indiana is recruiting managers and personnel to staff the five food venues that will be located inside the Hard Rock Casino in Gary.
The $300 million facility, scheduled to open in spring 2021, will feature a signature Hard Rock Cafe, a high-end luxury steakhouse, a noodle bar, a buffet and a coffee shop.
The dining options will be offered alongside casino gaming, a Hard Rock Live performance venue, sports book, and other music-themed shopping and entertainment options.
"The construction is moving along, and we are at a point where we are seeking great candidates to join our band," said Dawn Reynolds-Pettit, vice president of human resources.
Detailed descriptions for each available position and applications are available online by clicking the "careers" button at the bottom of the HardRockCasinoNorthernIndiana.com webpage.
Reynolds-Pettit said job seekers should check the website often because new positions will continue to be added in coming weeks.
"We realize this has been a tough year for people in the hospitality industry, and we are very happy to help so many of them get back to business," she said. "There's no better way to kick off the new year than with a new career."
Hiring for casino positions in security, finance, marketing, guest services and gaming operations will begin soon, and those jobs also will be posted on the careers page of the casino's website, she said.
Under Indiana law, everyone employed at the Majestic Star casinos in Gary is entitled to move to the Hard Rock Casino when it opens.
But the new casino is looking to hire an additional 800 employees to fully staff the 200,000-square foot, land-based facility — featuring more than 1,600 slot machines and 80 table games — located immediately adjacent to Interstate 80/94 at the Burr Street exit.
The second phase of the project calls for an attached 200-room hotel and multi-level parking garage to be constructed in two to three years.
Gallery: Gary's Hard Rock Casino groundbreaking
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Gary leaders set sights high with 20-year vision
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Groundbreaking at new Hard Rock Casino
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.