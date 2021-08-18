Hard Rock now majority owner and operator of new Gary casino

GARY — There no longer should be any discordant noises coming from the ownership of the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

The Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) unanimously approved an agreement Wednesday transferring majority ownership in the $300 million gaming, dining, and entertainment destination to Hard Rock International, a business enterprise of the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Hard Rock already owned part of the Gary casino that opened to the public May 14, and Hard Rock was contracted to operate it on behalf of the former majority owner, Spectacle Entertainment Group.

But the Gary casino license was in jeopardy with state gaming regulators due to Spectacle's myriad legal issues, including the industry exodus of its former CEO, the federal indictment of its former vice president, and some Spectacle investors suing the IGC in an effort to avoid background and financial investigations the IGC believes are needed to prevent corruption in the state's gaming industry.

Under the agreement, Hard Rock paid Spectacle an undisclosed sum to acquire at least 85% ownership of the Gary casino.