There seems to be no limit on the volume at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

Data released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission show Hard Rock in January tallying more "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors, than any of the 11 other commercial casinos in the state for a 16th consecutive month.

Hard Rock recorded $35.2 million in win last month — an incredible 16.9% increase compared with its January 2022 win of $30.4 million.

The Gary entertainment destination also accounted for more than 17% of the state's $203.1 million in total casino win for the first month of 2023.

Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, credited the mild January weather for boosting the fortunes of Hard Rock and several other Region casinos on a year-over-year basis.

"January 2023 was a very strong month for us, with gaming win increasing nearly 17% over last year. It is great to see our business continuing to grow nearly two years after opening the doors," he said.

"We are in the midst of announcing a very strong entertainment calendar for this spring and summer. Stay tuned."

Hard Rock's state-leading slot machine play totaled $252.9 million in January, with a state-best win of $24.9 million, compared to January 2022 slot win of $20.1 million on $214.4 million in play.

The Gary casino also led the state for January table game play, primarily baccarat, with $48.2 million, and was tops in table win at $10.4 million.

In fact, Hard Rock's table game play in January only was a half-million dollars short of besting the combined table game play of all five of Indiana's Ohio River casinos, plus French Lick.

According to the IGC, the state's former earnings leader, Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, last month ranked third in the state behind its Horseshoe Indianapolis sister property with $26.8 million in win — down 4.4% from its January 2022 win of $28 million.

But buoyed by expanded slot offerings, monthly win at Ameristar Casino in East Chicago increased 1.6% to $16.6 million for January compared with $16.3 million for the same month in the prior year.

In addition, last month's win at Blue Chip Casino, in Michigan City, totaled $10.1 million versus $9.6 million last January, an increase of 5%, according to the IGC.

Hoosiers scaled back their sports wagering a bit in January. The statewide online and retail handle was $427.2 million, compared with $431.4 million in December 2022 and the all-time record of $500.1 million in January 2022.

Analysts expect that Indiana's sports wagering handle could grow in coming months as Hoosiers lay down bets for Sunday's Super Bowl and the NCAA men's basketball tournament that begins in March.

In total, Indiana in January collected $58.6 million in tax revenue from slot machine and table game play, and $3.5 million from settled sports wagers, according to the IGC.

