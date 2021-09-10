Hard Rock tops Horseshoe again in casino table games play

The competition between the Horseshoe Casino and the Hard Rock Casino for Northwest Indiana gaming market dominance is not letting up.

Data released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) shows the Hard Rock in August outpaced the Horseshoe in table game play for the second consecutive month, while the Horseshoe maintained its top statewide spot for total "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors.

There's no question the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana has become the premier destination for table games — especially baccarat — since opening its doors to the public May 14.

According to the IGC, Hard Rock visitors wagered $42.3 million on table games in August at the new Gary casino located adjacent to Interstate 80/94 at the Burr Street exit.

That was more than any other casino in the Hoosier State and just shy of the combined table games drop at the five southern Indiana casinos located on the Ohio River.

The $23.4 million wagered on baccarat at the Hard Rock comprised 55% of its table game play and contributed a similar share to the Hard Rock's state-leading total table game win of $9.3 million in August, according to the IGC.