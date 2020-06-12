Health and safety protections are sure bet when Blue Chip Casino reopens Monday

Smoking is limited to certain slot areas and is prohibited at table games, while hand sanitizing stations are in place throughout the casino.

Restaurants at the Blue Chip have been deep cleaned and are limited to 75% capacity in accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Back on Track" reopening plan. Nearly undetectable plexiglass also has been installed to protect diners from those not in their group, and to ensure the safety of hosts, hostesses and casino security staff.

In addition, casino cleaning staff will be deployed to try to wipe down each machine after a player leaves, the air in the casino will be fully exchanged eight times an hour instead of four, Blue Chip will close from 3-8 a.m. each day to more fully clean and sanitize all surfaces, along with other measures to minimize the risk of COVID-19.

"With the comprehensive set of guidelines that we have, with the frequent sanitation, the wearing of masks, (employee) gloves in required areas, the social distancing, we feel that the measures we're putting in place with Boyd Clean are more than adequate to address the concerns," Temple said.

Similar policies and cleaning procedures are being implemented at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago, the Majestic Star Casinos in Gary and the Four Winds tribal casino in South Bend.