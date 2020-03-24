Hoosier Lottery changes big prize claim process due to coronavirus

The Hoosier Lottery temporarily is changing how big prize winners get their cash as a result of most state buildings being closed for at least the next two weeks due to coronavirus.

Lottery players who win $600 or more no longer simply can walk in to the Hoosier Lottery payment offices in Mishawaka, Indianapolis or Evansville to claim their prize.

Instead, prizes worth between $600 and $99,999 must be claimed by mail by following the instructions and filling out the claim form available online at hoosierlottery.com/claim.

Individuals holding a lottery ticket worth $100,000 or more must call 800-955-6886 to schedule an appointment for claiming their money.

Players also can choose to wait until state offices reopen to redeem winning tickets in person. The lottery has extended the deadline for claiming a prize by an additional 60 days beyond the 180 days allowed by law.

As always, lottery players can redeem prizes of less than $600 at most Hoosier Lottery retailers. Though some stores recently may have changed or reduced their hours to help minimize the spread of coronavirus.