Hoosier Lottery head picked to oversee Powerball organization
Hoosier Lottery head picked to oversee Powerball organization

Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah Taylor, left, poses with the Hoosier Lotto mascot in 2018. Taylor recently was appointed president of the Multi-State Lottery Association, which operates the big jackpot Powerball draw game.

The executive director of Indiana's Hoosier Lottery is taking on the additional role of president of the organization that oversees the big jackpot Powerball draw game.

Sarah Monnett Taylor recently was selected to lead the board of directors of the Multi-State Lottery Association, becoming the first Hoosier to hold the post.

"Powerball is the number one product of the Multi-State Lottery Association and has successfully helped generate billions for good causes," Taylor said.

"It’s my honor to help lead the 38 member lotteries with a strategic plan to help each one responsibly maximize profits for all the good causes they support"

In Indiana, Hoosier Lottery profits after paying game winners and other costs total about $300 million a year, records show.

That money is transferred to the state's general fund to reduce the vehicle excise taxes paid by Hoosiers and support pension funds for teachers and public safety workers, among other purposes.

Taylor, a native of Greencastle, Indiana, first was appointed Hoosier Lottery executive director in 2013 by then-Gov. Mike Pence. She was reappointed in 2017 by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

She previously was vice president of the Multi-State Lottery Association and served as chairwoman of the nonprofit organization's audit and finance committees.

Since 1992, when Powerball was launched, Indiana's 39 big jackpot winners are the most of any state, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

