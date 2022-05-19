Hoosier Lottery sales short of record, still stellar

IGT Indiana, the company hired nearly 10 years ago to manage Hoosier Lottery sales and marketing, is poised to earn a multi-million dollar incentive payment if lottery income remains on course through the June 30 end of the state's budget year.

Data presented Wednesday to the State Lottery Commission show between July 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022, the Hoosier Lottery sold $1.43 billion in tickets, down $15.8 million, or 1.1%, compared to the same 10-month period one year earlier.

At that pace, lottery revenue for the year is projected to hit $1.7 billion, just shy of the record $1.74 billion in lottery ticket sales set in 2021.

That revenue total also is expected to produce a "provider net income" of $364.5 million, after deducting prize payments and IGT operating expenses.

As a result, IGT Indiana would be in line for an incentive payment of $18.2 million under the privatization contract revised in 2016 where the company and the Hoosier Lottery this year split any income above $323 million.

After deducting its expenses and making other adjustments, the state then would receive an estimated $340 million in lottery profits, or about 9.4% less than the record $375.5 million set last year.

By law, Hoosier Lottery profits are deposited in Indiana’s General Fund that pays for nearly all state spending, including education, public safety and health care.

A portion of the lottery’s profits also directly support state pension funds for Hoosier police, firefighters and teachers.

Next year, IGT Indiana must earn $329 million in provider net income to split the excess with the state, records show.

The company is planning to emphasize new scratch-off games, including "Skee-Ball"- and "Diamond and Gold"-themed games, to collect the $1.7 billion in total sales it believes it needs to at least match its 2022 results and qualify for another incentive payment.

