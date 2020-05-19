Hoosier Lottery sees modest sales drop amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on Hoosier Lottery ticket sales, but the decline is surprisingly modest following six weeks of Hoosiers being directed to stay at home at all times, except for essential needs.

Data presented to the State Lottery Commission Tuesday show ticket sales revenue fell $42.4 million, or 3.7%, between July 1, 2019 and April 30, 2020, compared to the same 10-month period a year earlier.

Carrie Stroud, Hoosier Lottery chief of staff, attributed most of the drop to the lack of major jackpots in the Powerball and MegaMillions multistate draw games, which tend to attract more casual lottery players as the grand prize nears a half-billion dollars.

"No Powerball or MegaMillions jackpots this year have hit $400 million yet. They've just kind of rolled and gotten hit at lower amounts," Stroud said.

She explained the $119 million in big jackpot draw game ticket sales, including Hoosier Lotto, through 10 months of the state's budget year is lower by $81.9 million, or 41%, compared to last year.

In contrast, scratch-off ticket sales revenue is up $35.5 million, or 4.4%, year-over-year, and ticket sales for non-jackpot draw games, such as Daily 3 or Cash 5, are ahead $3.9 million, or 3.4%, versus last year, Stroud said.