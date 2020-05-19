Hoosier Lottery sees modest sales drop amid COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on Hoosier Lottery ticket sales, but the decline is surprisingly modest following six weeks of Hoosiers being directed to stay at home at all times, except for essential needs.
Data presented to the State Lottery Commission Tuesday show ticket sales revenue fell $42.4 million, or 3.7%, between July 1, 2019 and April 30, 2020, compared to the same 10-month period a year earlier.
Carrie Stroud, Hoosier Lottery chief of staff, attributed most of the drop to the lack of major jackpots in the Powerball and MegaMillions multistate draw games, which tend to attract more casual lottery players as the grand prize nears a half-billion dollars.
"No Powerball or MegaMillions jackpots this year have hit $400 million yet. They've just kind of rolled and gotten hit at lower amounts," Stroud said.
She explained the $119 million in big jackpot draw game ticket sales, including Hoosier Lotto, through 10 months of the state's budget year is lower by $81.9 million, or 41%, compared to last year.
In contrast, scratch-off ticket sales revenue is up $35.5 million, or 4.4%, year-over-year, and ticket sales for non-jackpot draw games, such as Daily 3 or Cash 5, are ahead $3.9 million, or 3.4%, versus last year, Stroud said.
"It's really surprising that we're continuing to do as well as we have. That's really encouraging," said Lottery Commissioner David Redden. "Even though it's a shortfall, it could be a lot worse."
IGT Indiana, which manages ticket sales and marketing on behalf of the Hoosier Lottery, is on track to generate $296.4 million in net income by June 30, which is less than the $300 million it's required to produce under the lottery privatization contract revised in 2015.
As a result, IGT Indiana may be required to pay a shortfall penalty of $3.6 million to the state if it is unable to hit the $300 million target.
After deducting lottery commission expenses that translates to approximately $295 million in lottery profits being transferred to the state's general fund to reduce the vehicle excise taxes paid by Hoosiers, and for other purposes, down from $312 million last year.
On the other hand, if IGT Indiana can boost net income above $310 million by June 30, it will split the excess with the state.
Beginning July 1, IGT Indiana again will be required to hit $300 million in minimum net income during the 2021 budget year to avoid a shortfall penalty, and must increase net income to $316 million to qualify for an incentive payment.
Kyle Palinca
Clarisa Smith
Ryan Ruthrauff
Benjamin Sida
Suzanne J. Sankowski
The Wilks
Robert MacNeill
Casey Jankowski
Ricky Westerhoff
Zooey Yates
Ellie Gerstner
Megan Sterk
Don Wirick
Hunter Savka
Dylan Lenburg
Brian Brophy
Trey Girolimon
Milo Croll
Josh and AJ Graper
Adam Graper
Oley Newberry
Nicole Kman
Jim Baze
Adam and Stephanie Daniel
Dominic Jovanoski
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.