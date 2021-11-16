Hoosiers remain hungry for chance at lottery riches

As more Hoosiers return to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic — often at higher wages — they're increasingly likely to put down a few extra bucks for the chance of winning a lot of extra bucks.

Data presented Tuesday to the State Lottery Commission show the Hoosier Lottery is on pace, through the first third of its budget year, to meet or exceed its all-time record of $1.74 billion in ticket sales tallied during the July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021 period.

"It's nice to see the growth out of last year carrying over into this year," said William Zielke, lottery commission chairman. "It's nice to see us maintain that momentum."

According to unaudited results, the Hoosier Lottery sold $565.8 million in tickets between July and October. That was $45 million (8.7%) greater than the same four-month period last year.

Scratch-off tickets accounted for $442.2 million (78%) of this year's lottery ticket sales; followed by big jackpot draw games, such as Powerball, bringing in $65.2 million; and non-jackpot draw games, including Daily 3, Daily 4 and Ca$h5, attracting $58.4 million in play.