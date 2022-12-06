Hoosiers spent millions trying to win $2 billion Powerball jackpot

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are astronomical. But plenty of Hoosiers were hopeful they'd get lucky as the prize climbed toward, and eventually exceeded, a record $2 billion in October and early November.

Data released Tuesday by the State Lottery Commission of Indiana show Hoosier Lottery players purchased approximately $58 million in Powerball tickets during the run-up to the Nov. 7 drawing, when a single ticket sold near Los Angeles, California, matched the winning numbers.

Officials said those extra sales helped the Hoosier Lottery already exceed its mid-year Powerball revenue goal just four months into the state's budget year.

"Even though the $2 billion was not won here in Indiana, it does have a great impact on our players and our retailers," said Chuck Taylor, Hoosier Lottery director of legal affairs and compliance.

Indeed, Hoosiers collectively won more than $14 million during Powerball's big jackpot run, including 35 Indiana lottery players who won Powerball prizes of $50,000 or more.

Among the winners was a $1 million ticket sold at the Speedway gas station on the south side of U.S. 30 at Broadway in Merrillville, and $50,000 winning tickets sold by lottery retailers in Griffith and Valparaiso.

Altogether, Indiana businesses selling lottery tickets collected about $3.5 million in commissions during the 40 consecutive Powerball jackpot rollovers and the run generated about $19.1 million in extra revenue for the state, officials said.

Records show a similar sales burst ahead of the July 29 drawing for a $1.33 billion MegaMillions jackpot — won on a ticket sold in Des Plaines, Illinois — put the Hoosier Lottery close to hitting its annual MegaMillions sales target with most of the budget year still to come.

Lottery officials said they try not to depend on big jackpot draw games to meet sales goals because there's no telling if or when the top prize for MegaMillions or Powerball will reach unbelievable levels.

Instead, the Hoosier Lottery generally relies on regular sales of scratch-off tickets, instant tickets, and Indiana-only draw games because the lottery has more control over their marketing and promotion.

Similar to other states, sales of those tickets have stagnated or dipped a bit compared to the pandemic years when few other outside entertainment options were available, and lottery retailers, such as grocery stores and convenience stores, were among the limited number of "essential" businesses remaining open.

Data show the $421 million in Indiana scratch-off tickets sold between July 1 and Oct. 31 was $21.1 million, or 4.8%, less than the same four-month period last year.

Lottery officials said they are planning to step up scratch-off marketing through the holidays and beyond to try to bring sales back to, or above, last year's total.

At the same time, the company that runs Hoosier Lottery sales and marketing, IGT Indiana, remains on track to generate $335 million in revenue for the state, down just 3.3% versus last year, and a $14.5 million incentive payment for itself, records show.