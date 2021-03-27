 Skip to main content
Horseshoe Casino adds more electronic table games amid COVID-19 pandemic
Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.

HAMMOND — The Horseshoe Casino is responding to state limits on live-dealer table game seating amid the COVID-19 pandemic by betting its guests will be open to electronic versions of their favorite games.

The Hammond gaming facility recently opened a new electronic table games pit, or “E Pit,” on the casino floor that features digital versions of roulette, craps and blackjack.

According to the casino, players still wager against the house in an electronic table game, but can do so at their own pace by skipping a hand every now and then if they choose.

Horseshoe officials expect the electronic tables will attract both novice players who want to learn table-games strategy and experienced bettors looking for new kinds of action.

“We are focused on providing the best gaming experience for all casino guests, whether you want to sit at a socially distanced table game with other guests or play at your own pace at an electronic table game,” said Noah Hirsch, Horseshoe Hammond vice president and assistant general manager.

“Electronic table games continue to evolve and become more popular with our guests. They are very user-friendly for all ages, easy to learn and entertaining to play.”

The Horseshoe Casino is located on Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond.

