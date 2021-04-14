Horseshoe Casino all-in again on poker starting Monday

HAMMOND — Poker is back at the Horseshoe Casino after more than a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Live poker games will resume at 10 a.m. Monday inside the Venue performance space at the Horseshoe.

"We are thrilled to welcome our poker players back!" said Kathryn Jenkins, Horseshoe Hammond senior vice president and general manager.

"Our leadership team had worked tirelessly towards the goal of offering live poker games again, and I couldn’t be any prouder of our accomplishment."

No-Limit Texas Hold 'em and Pot Limit Omaha will be the first poker games played at the Horseshoe. There initially will be no poker tournaments, and poker only will be available on weekdays.

Poker players also will be required to wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Food, drinks and spectators will not be permitted in the Venue.

As an incentive to returning players, the Hammond casino is offering a $100,000 "bad beat" jackpot, awarded when a specific high-ranking poker hand is beaten by an even higher ranking hand.

