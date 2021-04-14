 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horseshoe Casino all-in again on poker starting Monday
urgent

Horseshoe Casino all-in again on poker starting Monday

Horseshoe exterior

The Horseshoe Casino in Hammond is resuming live poker at 10 a.m. Monday after more than a year without the popular game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Provided

HAMMOND — Poker is back at the Horseshoe Casino after more than a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Live poker games will resume at 10 a.m. Monday inside the Venue performance space at the Horseshoe.

"We are thrilled to welcome our poker players back!" said Kathryn Jenkins, Horseshoe Hammond senior vice president and general manager.

"Our leadership team had worked tirelessly towards the goal of offering live poker games again, and I couldn’t be any prouder of our accomplishment."

No-Limit Texas Hold 'em and Pot Limit Omaha will be the first poker games played at the Horseshoe. There initially will be no poker tournaments, and poker only will be available on weekdays.

Poker players also will be required to wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Food, drinks and spectators will not be permitted in the Venue.

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.

As an incentive to returning players, the Hammond casino is offering a $100,000 "bad beat" jackpot, awarded when a specific high-ranking poker hand is beaten by an even higher ranking hand.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Former McGill factory with more than century of history winding down operations in Valparaiso

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts