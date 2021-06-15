Horseshoe Casino donates $30,000 to NWI community organizations

HAMMOND — The Horseshoe Casino is providing an infusion of cash and goods to help community organizations across Northwest Indiana get back on their feet following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hammond gaming destination recently made $30,000 in financial contributions and in-kind donations to eight organizations, including $5,000 for Hammond's Festival of the Lakes, which returns to Wolf Lake Pavilion July 13-18 after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus.

"During these extraordinary circumstances, it is extremely important to us, more than ever, to continue to give back to our community," said Julie Vasic, Horseshoe vice president of human resources.

"We have long-standing relationships with many local organizations within Northwest Indiana, some for more than 20 years."

Other local organizations receiving Horseshoe donations were: Tradewinds Services, Mental Health of America Northwest Indiana, Junior Achievement, Campagna Academy, Crisis Center Inc., South Shore Arts, and the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce.