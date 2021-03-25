Horseshoe Casino fined $100,000 for repeatedly admitting underage patron

“Veridocs is not a foolproof system. About 3% of all IDs are rejected by Veridocs — it could be something like a scratch on the barcode, it could be bent, it could be any number of things that make it fail,” Jenkins said.

“Then our policy, our approved process, was for us to (run) it twice and then the security officer checks out the ID to make sure that it’s valid, and then makes the decision whether or not to allow access.”

Jenkins said the process initially was changed after learning about the underage patron to require a supervisor also approve admittance to young-looking patrons whose IDs could not be electronically verified.

The Horseshoe now has decided not to admit anyone who appears to be less than 30 if their ID fails Veridocs, unless an on-site state gaming control officer authorizes entry, Jenkins said.

She’s confident the new rule will keep out underage patrons better than most other Indiana casinos that don’t run IDs through Veridocs and solely rely on a visual check by a security officer.

“We don’t even have the opportunity for human error there, unless an Indiana Gaming Commission officer wants to approve access,” Jenkins said. “So anyone under the age of 30 that doesn’t pass will not be walking through our doors.”