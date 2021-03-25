 Skip to main content
Horseshoe Casino fined $100,000 for repeatedly admitting underage patron
alert top story urgent

Horseshoe Casino fined $100,000 for repeatedly admitting underage patron

Horseshoe gaming floor

The gaming floor at the Horseshoe Casino is shown. The Hammond casino recently was fined $100,000 by the Indiana Gaming Commission for repeatedly allowing an underage patron to enter the casino in November.

 Provided

HAMMOND — Individuals who appear to be younger than 30 years old no longer will be permitted to enter the Horseshoe Casino unless their identification card can be electronically verified.

The policy change, effectively immediately, comes after the Hammond casino was fined $100,000 by the Indiana Gaming Commission Tuesday for allowing an 18-year-old man with a fraudulent Pennsylvania identification to repeatedly enter the gaming floor in November to play blackjack and wager at the sports book.

Records show the man’s ID failed to be confirmed as authentic by the Horseshoe’s electronic Veridocs system a total of 40 times after being scanned by 18 different security officers on 10 different days.

On each occasion, however, security officers still admitted the man to the casino, where he even obtained a Caesars Rewards players club card, records show.

The man ultimately was nabbed when he tried to enter an Illinois casino, his ID could not be electronically verified, and the man admitted to security officers he was 18 years old.

Illinois gaming officials then contacted Indiana gaming agents after the man turned over his Caesars Rewards card and three $1,100 vouchers from the Horseshoe Hammond sports book.

Kathryn Jenkins, Horseshoe senior vice president and general manager, told the Gaming Commission the Hammond casino was “very sorry about the underage incidents that we had,” noting they were the first since 2017 when Veridocs was installed and the man had “a really good fake ID.”

“Veridocs is not a foolproof system. About 3% of all IDs are rejected by Veridocs — it could be something like a scratch on the barcode, it could be bent, it could be any number of things that make it fail,” Jenkins said.

“Then our policy, our approved process, was for us to (run) it twice and then the security officer checks out the ID to make sure that it’s valid, and then makes the decision whether or not to allow access.”

Jenkins said the process initially was changed after learning about the underage patron to require a supervisor also approve admittance to young-looking patrons whose IDs could not be electronically verified.

The Horseshoe now has decided not to admit anyone who appears to be less than 30 if their ID fails Veridocs, unless an on-site state gaming control officer authorizes entry, Jenkins said.

She’s confident the new rule will keep out underage patrons better than most other Indiana casinos that don’t run IDs through Veridocs and solely rely on a visual check by a security officer.

“We don’t even have the opportunity for human error there, unless an Indiana Gaming Commission officer wants to approve access,” Jenkins said. “So anyone under the age of 30 that doesn’t pass will not be walking through our doors.”

Horseshoe Casino settlement agreement with the Indiana Gaming Commission

Download PDF Horseshoe Casino settlement agreement with the Indiana Gaming Commission

