Horseshoe Casino hires new VP of human resources

HAMMOND — The Horseshoe Casino has brought onboard a veteran human resources professional to oversee hiring, training, benefits and employee relations at the Caesars Entertainment Inc. gaming facility.

Julie Vasic began working Nov. 30 as Horseshoe vice president of human resources after spending more than 25 years in similar roles at Chicago hospitality, hotel, and food and beverage enterprises.

"I look forward to continuing to build on Horseshoe's commitment to fostering an environment where the team is treated fairly, valued and respected," Vasic said. "I truly believe that people are our best asset, and together we will continue to do great things."

The Schererville resident earned a bachelor's degree in hospitality management from Eastern Michigan University and received her Professional in Human Resources certification in 2010.

"We are extremely lucky to have someone of Julie's talent, knowledge and commitment joining the Horseshoe leadership team," said Kathryn Jenkins, Horseshoe general manager.

"We are beyond excited to have her on board, and we can’t wait to see the amazing things she will do."

