Horseshoe Casino part of nation's largest gaming company — for now

HAMMOND — The Horseshoe Casino officially is part of the nation's newest, and largest, casino company — for now.

On Monday, Eldorado Resorts Inc. closed on its $17.3 billion acquisition of the Horseshoe's parent company, Caesars Entertainment Corp., and rebranded the combined entity as Caesars Entertainment Inc.

The "new" Caesars owns and operates more than 55 casino properties worldwide, including eight on the Las Vegas Strip, five Indiana casinos, two in Illinois, and gaming facilities in 13 additional states, along with Caesars Rewards, the largest casino loyalty program with more than 60 million members.

"We are pleased to have completed this transformative merger, thus making us the premier leader in gaming and hospitality. We look forward to executing on the numerous opportunities ahead to create value for all stakeholders," said Tom Reeg, Caesars CEO.

"Additionally, we are pleased to welcome all of our team members to the combined company, and we look forward to implementing all of the strategic initiatives that will position the company for continued growth."