Horseshoe Casino part of nation's largest gaming company — for now

HAMMOND — The Horseshoe Casino officially is part of the nation's newest, and largest, casino company — for now.
On Monday, Eldorado Resorts Inc. closed on its $17.3 billion acquisition of the Horseshoe's parent company, Caesars Entertainment Corp., and rebranded the combined entity as Caesars Entertainment Inc.
The "new" Caesars owns and operates more than 55 casino properties worldwide, including eight on the Las Vegas Strip, five Indiana casinos, two in Illinois, and gaming facilities in 13 additional states, along with Caesars Rewards, the largest casino loyalty program with more than 60 million members.
"We are pleased to have completed this transformative merger, thus making us the premier leader in gaming and hospitality. We look forward to executing on the numerous opportunities ahead to create value for all stakeholders," said Tom Reeg, Caesars CEO.
"Additionally, we are pleased to welcome all of our team members to the combined company, and we look forward to implementing all of the strategic initiatives that will position the company for continued growth."
The Horseshoe, however, will not be part of that future for much longer after the Indiana Gaming Commission on July 10 ordered Caesars to sell three properties by the end of the year as a condition of approving Eldorado's purchase plans.
The Gaming Commission unanimously agreed that allowing a single operator to run five Indiana casinos — which together generated nearly 60% of the $590.8 million in gaming taxes paid to the state during the 2019 budget year — is an "undue economic concentration" of the gaming industry in the Hoosier State.
As a result, Caesars has decided to sell the Horseshoe, Caesars Southern Indiana in Elizabeth, and the Tropicana Casino in Evansville to new operators.
It is retaining the two suburban Indianapolis horse track casinos, Harrah's Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand.
Reeg unsuccessfully asked the commission for more time to complete the Horseshoe divestment as a result of the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the market uncertainty in Northwest Indiana due to Illinois lawmakers authorizing new casinos in Chicago and south suburban Cook County.
At the same time, Reeg acknowledged the Horseshoe property "frankly, is in fantastic shape," after "Caesars spent a whole lot of money there to build the mother of all boats."
It remains to be seen what the ownership changes will mean for the nearly 2,000 pre-pandemic Horseshoe employees, and what effect no longer being part of Caesars' "Total Rewards" loyalty program once the property is sold will have on patronage at the Horseshoe.
The Horseshoe Casino opened on Lake Michigan in 1996 as the Empress Casino. It was acquired in 1999 by Jack Binion's Horseshoe company, the casino was rebranded as the Horseshoe in 2001, and sold in 2004 to Harrah's Entertainment, later known as Caesars.
The current half-billion dollar casino boat and attached top-of-the-line amenities, including multiple restaurants, bars and The Venue performance space, were built between 2006 and 2008. The Venue got a top-to-bottom remodel last year.
