Horseshoe Casino ready to welcome patrons back — safely

Nita said the reopening of the Horseshoe sportsbook also will be delayed since it looks like there will be a limited number of professional sports to wager on for the foreseeable future.

"What we don't want to do is bring team members back, and then if business is slower than we'd like, to put us in a position where we might have to yo-yo people back and forth," Nita said. "So we're going to take a staged approach."

For now, he said the arrangement of the casino floor will be familiar to Horseshoe patrons, with social distancing enforced by turning off select slot machines and capping table games at three players for blackjack, four for roulette and six for craps.

Depending on customer demand, and the duration of the COVID-19 prevention regulations, Nita said machines eventually might be moved to unused areas of the casino to give patrons more games to play.

"What we don't know is when the next phase might transpire and what that might mean," he said. "Is it going to be two weeks, or two months or longer?"