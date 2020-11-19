Horseshoe Casino sale likely to be deferred at least one more year

HAMMOND — The Indiana Gaming Commission is expected Monday to revise its order requiring Caesars Entertainment Inc. to sell the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond by the end of the year.

Sara Tait, the commission's executive director, said Wednesday the commission likely will defer Caesars' mandatory divestment of the state's most popular casino for at least one additional year.

In July, the Gaming Commission directed Caesars to sell three of its five Indiana casinos to prevent an "undue economic concentration" of the state's gaming industry following the $17.3 billion acquisition of the former Caesars Entertainment Corp. by Eldorado Resorts Inc.

The "new" Caesars already sold the Tropicana Casino in Evansville for $480 million in October, and the company currently is in exclusive negotiations to sell the Caesars Southern Indiana casino in Elizabeth by Dec. 31.

Tait said, however, selling the Hammond casino "presents unique challenges," including uncertainty over gaming expansion in Chicago and south suburban Cook County, Illinois, along with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the gaming industry in general.