Horseshoe parent now taking Hoosiers' horse bets on mobile app

HAMMOND — The parent company of Hammond's Horseshoe Casino has launched a new mobile application allowing adults in Indiana to wager on horse races running almost anywhere in the world using their Apple mobile device.

The Caesars Racebook app went live in Indiana this week — just in time for Hoosiers to place their bets on Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike or any of the eight horses competing Saturday in the annual Belmont Stakes.

Altogether, Caesars Racebook users can wager through the New York Racing Association (NYRA) on horse races taking place at more than 250 American and international tracks, including Harrah's Hoosier Park and Horseshoe Indianapolis in central Indiana.

New customers registering for Caesars Racebook may be eligible for a 100% first deposit match up to $500. Caesars Racebook users also can earn Caesars Rewards points good for free or discounted meals, entertainment, hotel stays and other experiences.

"The launch of Caesars Racebook is an important milestone as we continue to add wagering opportunities for our customers and livestreaming content for the first time," said Dan Shapiro, senior vice president and chief development officer of Caesars Digital.

"We look forward to welcoming new horse racing customers and existing fans onto the platform and to working with NYRA Bets to grow horse racing as we deploy Caesars Racebook with plans to launch in about 30 states across the country."

Varying state regulations for sports wagering and horse race betting generally prevent in-casino and online sports books from offering sports bets and horse bets on the same platform, leading to the establishment of separate race book apps.

In addition to Caesars, industry leader FanDuel also offers an online race book for horse betting in Indiana, while another top bookmaker, DraftKings, does not.

