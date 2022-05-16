Horseshoe parent opens sports betting lounge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Auto racing fans visiting the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this month will find a little bit of Hammond right by the Pagoda.

Caesars Entertainment, parent company of Hammond's Horseshoe Casino and its Caesars Sportsbook, has inked a deal with IMS to open a sports betting lounge at the Racing Capital of the World.

The Caesars Sportsbook Lounge at Pagoda Plaza is open to Caesars Sportsbook app users on practice and race days, and features an elevated view of the track, complimentary food and drink, live entertainment, games and giveaways.

Also, to celebrate the 106th running of the Indy 500, new customers who download the Caesars Sportsbook app and make a first-time deposit of $20 will receive $106 in free bets, along with entry into the Caesars Sportsbook Lounge at Pagoda Plaza.

"The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indy 500 are iconic American sports traditions," said Eric Hession, co-president of Caesars Digital.

"Partnering with one of racing's most iconic venues and 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing' provides our customers with unique experiences through Caesars Rewards."

IMS President J. Douglas Boles said the first-of-its-kind deal for an on-site betting lounge gives racing fans at Indianapolis a new way to engage with on-track action at the speedway.

"This is another reason to look forward to an epic and historic month of May at IMS," Boles said.

In addition to the Hammond Horseshoe, Caesars operates Indiana casinos in Shelbyville (Horseshoe Indianapolis) and Elizabeth (Caesars Southern Indiana).

The Indy 500 zooms off the starting line at 11:45 a.m. Region time May 29.

