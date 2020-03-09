Illinois casino gets in the sports wagering game

Illinois sports fans no longer have to travel to Indiana to legally bet on their favorite teams.

Sports wagering began Monday at the Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois — near O'Hare International Airport — after it received final approval from the Illinois Gaming Board to start accepting sports bets.

Former Chicago Blackhawks center Eddie Olczyk placed the first wager. He bet $100 on the Chicago White Sox to win the American League pennant at 16-1 odds.

The opening of the Rivers sportsbook ends Indiana's status, for the past six months, as the sole Great Lakes state to offer sports wagering. State-regulated casinos in Michigan also are due to begin accepting sports bets on Wednesday.

"Illinois' potential is enormous, but it has a long way to go to become a major player relative to the largest markets in the U.S.," said Dustin Gouker, lead analyst at the PlayIllinois.com gaming network.

"Launching the industry is obviously a momentous first step. But because of regulatory roadblocks to online sports betting, it will be years before Illinois can enjoy the same kind of boom that we've seen in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Indiana."

