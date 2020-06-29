Illinois casinos, slots in bars reopen Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northwest Indiana's five Lake Michigan casinos soon no longer will be the only game in town.

The Illinois Gaming Board has authorized the state's 10 casinos, along with the more than 35,000 slot machines located in Illinois bars, restaurants, truck stops and elsewhere, to reopen to gamblers beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

"The Gaming Board worked with the governor's office, the Illinois Department of Public Health, and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to develop a gaming resumption process that protects the public health of patrons and employees, while restarting gaming activities in meaningful way," said Marcus Fruchter, Gaming Board administrator.

Gaming in Illinois shut down March 16 to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus.

The Indiana Gaming Commission also ordered the Hoosier State's 13 casinos to lock their doors the same day.

Indiana's casinos reopened June 15 after an unprecedented three-month shutdown, while Illinois generally has been slower to reopen all sectors of its economy due to the state's higher COVID-19 case count.