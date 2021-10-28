Illinois Gaming Board weighing dollars vs. diversity in south suburban casino decision

But they repeatedly emphasized to the Gaming Board that the location of the Wind Creek Casino is what makes it stand out, including the space available to add a second hotel tower and additional gaming positions if demand warrants.

"There probably isn't a more unique and desirable site to be able to drive revenue for this than the site for Wind Creek Illinois," said Brendan Bussmann, a partner at Global Market Advisors.

Matteson leaders, meanwhile, focused their presentation on the opportunity to redevelop the massive Lincoln Mall site at U.S. 30 and Interstate 57 in a way that benefits all south suburban residents, particularly minorities, women, and military veterans.

Rob Miller, a veteran and managing member of South Suburban Development LLC, said he's already inked tentative agreements for women and minority vendors to operate the food hall inside the Matteson casino, as well as to develop adjacent entertainment venues, including a movie theater, bowling alley, golf simulator, and all-terrain vehicle track.

"These venues will ensure Matteson will offer much more than just a casino," Miller said. "We'll provide an entertainment district that will benefit the entire south suburban region."