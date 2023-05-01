The parent company of East Chicago's Ameristar Casino has received Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) approval to relocate its two suburban Chicago casinos.

The IGB last week endorsed Penn Entertainment's plans to spend some $545 million to reconstruct its Hollywood Casino gaming properties at more accessible locations in Joliet and Aurora, Illinois.

"Approval of the relocation proposals for the Hollywood Aurora and Hollywood Joliet casinos are a significant step in the regulatory process to bring new gaming venues to these host communities," said Marcus Fruchter, IGB administrator.

"The IGB will work with Penn Entertainment as it moves through the regulatory process to ensure these relocated casino venues are constructed, opened and operated in an efficient, ethical and compliant manner," he added.

Penn Entertainment officials previously said the massive investment is needed to keep its Hollywood Casinos competitive in the Chicago-area market, as well as an opportunity to create hundreds of new full-time jobs in each of the communities.

According to Penn, the $185 million Joliet project will replace the Hollywood Casino riverboat on the Des Plaines River southwest of the Will County city with a land-based casino in the Rock Run Crossings development at the nearby intersection of Interstates 80 and 55.

The new Joliet casino will contain approximately 800 slot machines and 45 table games, including a baccarat room, a Barstool Sportsbook, "high quality" bars and restaurants, approximately 10,000 square feet of meeting space and an event center.

In Aurora, Hollywood Casino will leave its site on a downtown island in the Fox River for a land-based location adjacent to Interstate 88, near the Chicago Premium Outlets mall and the Fermilab campus.

The casino portion of that $360 million development will be slightly larger than Joliet with 900 slot machines and 50 table games.

In comparison, Ameristar offers its guests 1,177 slot machines and 42 table games in East Chicago.

Similar to Ameristar, the Aurora property also will feature a 200 room hotel, with a full-service spa, bars and restaurants, meeting space and an event center.

Construction on both projects is slated to begin in late 2023, pending final regulatory approval.

Several more Illinois casino construction projects should be underway by then including Wind Creek Chicago Southland, located six miles east of the Indiana state line at Interstate 80/294 and Halsted Street in Homewood and East Hazel Crest, as well as the $1.7 billion Bally's Chicago casino northwest of the Loop.

New casinos also are being built in Illinois in Waukegan, Rockford, Danville and Walker's Bluff.

10 casino movie myths debunked 10 casino movie myths debunked No-limits tables Casinos are run by the mafia Big crowds cheer you on at your table Anything goes It takes a genius to count cards Counting cards will make you rich quick Security might beat you up Going to the casino is a black-tie affair You can fool the surveillance system It's full of smoke