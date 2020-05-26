Illinois hoping lower tax rates will win it a Chicago casino

A Chicago casino operator is authorized to have up to 4,000 gaming positions located inside a single casino building at a to-be-determined site, and also at O'Hare and Midway airports.

The rate changes are projected to cost the state approximately $350 million a year in anticipated revenue. But Illinois still is expected to annually collect $500 million from a Chicago casino to partially fund a statewide program of non-road construction projects.

Chicago casino tax revenue distributed to the city is earmarked for its underfunded police and firefighter pensions, with an additional 1% — revised from 2% — dedicated to improving Cook County's criminal justice system.

"The idea is to make this work for Chicago so that we can fund our construction program, put people to work, not only for Chicago but for everywhere in the entire state of Illinois," said state Rep. Bob Rita, D-Blue Island.

"This is good for everyone: for jobs and development, and for having a Chicago casino be real."

An independent analysis last year concluded the original schedule of taxes and fees for a Chicago casino would make it essentially impossible for any operator to make a profit since, at a 72% effective rate, it would be the highest gaming tax rate in the United States.