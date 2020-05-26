Illinois hoping lower tax rates will win it a Chicago casino

Illinois lawmakers are hoping they've shifted the odds in favor of finally establishing a Chicago casino.
After months of negotiations, the Democratic-controlled Illinois General Assembly last week agreed to adjust the taxes and fees a casino operator would pay on wagers placed at the Chicago gaming facility it initially authorized in June 2019.
Senate Bill 516, which now goes to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, replaces the 33.3% Chicago casino privilege tax, which was due to be applied on top of the usual graduated state tax rates on casino adjusted gross revenue, with combined city-state graduated tax rate schedules for slot machines and table games.
Under the plan, a Chicago casino would pay 26.8% tax to the state and 23.2% tax to the city, for a combined rate of 50%, on adjusted gross slot machine revenue (AGR) between $225 million and $1 billion, and a combined rate of 74.7% on slot AGR over $1 billion.
The revised combined tax rate on table games at a Chicago casino ranges from 15% to 35% depending on AGR, with the 35% maximum rate applying to table games AGR over $325 million.
For context, the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, with 3,290 slot machines and table game seats, recorded $386.7 million in total AGR — or money left after paying winning bettors — and paid a 38.5% maximum tax rate during the 2019 budget year, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission.
A Chicago casino operator is authorized to have up to 4,000 gaming positions located inside a single casino building at a to-be-determined site, and also at O'Hare and Midway airports.
The rate changes are projected to cost the state approximately $350 million a year in anticipated revenue. But Illinois still is expected to annually collect $500 million from a Chicago casino to partially fund a statewide program of non-road construction projects.
Chicago casino tax revenue distributed to the city is earmarked for its underfunded police and firefighter pensions, with an additional 1% — revised from 2% — dedicated to improving Cook County's criminal justice system.
"The idea is to make this work for Chicago so that we can fund our construction program, put people to work, not only for Chicago but for everywhere in the entire state of Illinois," said state Rep. Bob Rita, D-Blue Island.
"This is good for everyone: for jobs and development, and for having a Chicago casino be real."
An independent analysis last year concluded the original schedule of taxes and fees for a Chicago casino would make it essentially impossible for any operator to make a profit since, at a 72% effective rate, it would be the highest gaming tax rate in the United States.
At that rate, there would be little to no profit for the casino operator after accounting for operating costs — making it extremely difficult to finance construction of the casino or to remain long in business, according to the Union Gaming Analytics feasibility study.
Pritzker indicated in a statement issued Saturday that he intends to sign the revised Chicago casino tax rates into law.
"After decades of attempts to build a Chicago casino, I'm proud that by working together this administration and General Assembly has secured its future and paved a path forward for hundreds of millions of dollars annually to repair our schools, hospitals and higher education buildings across the entire state of Illinois," he said.
There still is no location selected for a Chicago casino. The feasibility study recommended maximizing AGR by placing it "in a tourist-centric location that also enjoys, if possible, decent access to the local population."
Sites previously under consideration included the Harborside development at 111th Street and the Bishop Ford Expressway, the former U.S. Steel South Works at 80th Street and Lake Shore Drive, a lot near the Chicago White Sox ballpark at Pershing Road and State Street, the former Michael Reese Hospital at 31st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, and a west side site at Roosevelt Road and Kostner Avenue.
The new gaming legislation did not substantially alter the provisions in last year's law authorizing a new casino in south suburban Cook County, and four other cities outside of Chicago.
The Illinois Gaming Board still is expected to decide by October whether to award the new south suburban casino owner's license to a project planned for Calumet City, Homewood, Lynwood or Matteson.
