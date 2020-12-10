Indiana breaks record with $251M in November sports wagers

Altogether, online and mobile sports wagers accounted for 85% of the total bets placed last month, up from 83% in October, data show.

Indiana also outpaced Colorado to reclaim its spot as the fifth-largest sports wagering market in the United States, behind only New Jersey, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Illinois.

"I think some of the worries that Indiana would slip as its neighbors legalized sports betting are calming," said Jessica Welman, analyst for PlayIndiana.com. "The market in the Hoosier State is proving to be quite dynamic."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Things were less dynamic last month inside most Indiana casinos as increased COVID-19 safety precautions and new limits on entertainment, bars and restaurants dropped the statewide casino "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors, to $148.2 million.

That was an 11% decline compared to October, which was down 2% compared to September, and a year-over-year drop of nearly 17%.

The statewide results would have been even worse except the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond increased its monthly win by 17.5% in November compared to October, with nearly double the amount of money wagered on blackjack.