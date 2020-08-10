Indiana casino gambling, sports wagering revenue nearly back to normal despite COVID-19 restrictions

The $30.5 million in July win at the Horseshoe once again led all 13 state-regulated casinos, and was just $2 million less than what the Horseshoe took in during a very different July 2019, Gaming Commission data show.

Nita said that was made possible working within the restrictions by, for example, spreading slot machines across the gaming floor in new configurations, repurposing the temporarily shuttered poker room for additional slots, and making sure the most in-demand games were available.

In addition, he said the Horseshoe is seeing a lot of new players seeking excitement that before the pandemic they might have found by attending a professional sporting event, a movie or another entertainment option no longer available due to COVID-19.

"Where we were from June 15 to where we are almost two months later, we've definitely learned a lot along the way, and we definitely are trying to provide a great entertainment experience for our guests," Nita said.

According to the Gaming Commission, Ameristar Casino in East Chicago ranked third statewide with $20.8 million in win last month, a $4.3 million increase compared to July 2019.