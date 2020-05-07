Indiana casinos likely to stay closed until at least mid-June

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state-mandated closure of Northwest Indiana's casino industry is likely to continue until at least mid-June, according to new guidance from the Indiana Gaming Commission.

In a brief statement, the IGC said the reopening of the Region's five casinos, and the eight other state-regulated gaming properties across Indiana, probably won't begin until Phase 4 of Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Back on Track" plan — tentatively scheduled for June 14.

"Please note that dates in the current plan are subject to change as new information emerges," the commission said. "No reopening dates have been determined at this time, as the decision is dependent upon information that is not yet available."

The governor's Back on Track plan is a gradual reopening of Indiana's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic that aims to get things back to "normal" by July 4, provided the anticipated increase in new COVID-19 cases due to the reopening does not overwhelm the capacity of hospitals to treat them.

In Phase 4, Indiana retailers and offices can reopen to full capacity, restaurants can offer dine-in service at 75% capacity, bars and nightclubs can reopen to 50% capacity, and other cultural, entertainment and tourism businesses can reopen at 50% capacity.