Indiana casinos ready to roll the dice on reopening amid coronavirus pandemic

The unprecedented three-month shutdown of Indiana's casino industry due to the coronavirus pandemic is coming to an end.
State gaming regulators announced Monday Indiana's 13 commercial casinos — including the five state-regulated gaming facilities in Northwest Indiana — are authorized to reopen beginning at 6 a.m. June 15.
The Indiana Gaming Commission also is allowing charity gaming operations, such as church bingo, to resume that day.
In addition, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians has agreed to reopen its Four Winds Casinos in South Bend, Indiana, and southwestern Michigan, on June 15.
According to the Gaming Commission, it's up to the casino properties in Hammond, East Chicago, Gary and Michigan City to decide whether they'll open at 6 a.m. or later. The South Bend tribal casino is set to open at 11 a.m. Region time.
Local governments also can impose additional restrictions on casino operations in their community, though no Northwest Indiana cities are expected to do so.
Casinos already will have to comply with an extensive set of rules and regulations aimed at minimizing the spread of the coronavirus and keeping casino employees and patrons safe from COVID-19.
For example, every employee and guest must be quizzed about recent travel, contacts and health symptoms, along with undergoing a temperature check and sanitizing their hands, before being permitted to enter a casino.
Once inside, casinos will be limited to half their usual capacity, all employees must wear a face mask and patrons have to stay at least 6 feet away from others at all times.
To enforce the spacing, roughly every other slot machine and sportsbook kiosk will be turned off, each machine still in use is expected to be cleaned between patrons, and table games will be limited to three players for blackjack, four for roulette and six for craps.
All individuals participating in table games — employees and patrons — must wear face masks. Cards, chips and dice are required to be disinfected regularly. No one is allowed to stand around and watch table games, and no smoking is permitted by patrons at a table, according to the Gaming Commission guidelines.
Smoking elsewhere in the casino is required to be limited to a designated area and congregating in that area is prohibited.
The guidelines also prohibit food and drink service on the casino floor; concerts, nightclubs, live events and shows; promotions likely to generate a crowd; valet service; buffets; and poker and pai gow rooms.
"We're really impressed with how many of our operators engaged with experts in a very thoughtful process on how to create an appropriate environment," said Jenny Reske, Indiana Gaming Commission deputy director.
The South Bend tribal casino also is requiring every person entering the casino to undergo a temperature check, and both casino employees and patrons must wear masks at all times.
In addition, Four Winds temporarily is eliminating some casino seating, in accordance with social distancing recommendations, and enhanced cleaning procedures are being implemented across the property.
"Great care was taken by our gaming authority, gaming commission, health task force and casino management team on how to reopen with the proper health and safety measures in place," said Matthew Wesaw, tribal council chairman.
More than 5,000 Northwest Indiana casino workers have lost their jobs since March 16 when the Region's casinos were shuttered.
