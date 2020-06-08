Indiana casinos ready to roll the dice on reopening amid coronavirus pandemic

Once inside, casinos will be limited to half their usual capacity, all employees must wear a face mask and patrons have to stay at least 6 feet away from others at all times.

To enforce the spacing, roughly every other slot machine and sportsbook kiosk will be turned off, each machine still in use is expected to be cleaned between patrons, and table games will be limited to three players for blackjack, four for roulette and six for craps.

All individuals participating in table games — employees and patrons — must wear face masks. Cards, chips and dice are required to be disinfected regularly. No one is allowed to stand around and watch table games, and no smoking is permitted by patrons at a table, according to the Gaming Commission guidelines.

Smoking elsewhere in the casino is required to be limited to a designated area and congregating in that area is prohibited.

The guidelines also prohibit food and drink service on the casino floor; concerts, nightclubs, live events and shows; promotions likely to generate a crowd; valet service; buffets; and poker and pai gow rooms.