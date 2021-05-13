Indiana casinos rebound in April despite continuing COVID-19 restrictions

Looking ahead, it likely will take until at least July to get a full picture of how the Hard Rock Casino is impacting the Region's other gaming destinations, since the Hard Rock only will be open for half of May and is likely to initially draw significant player interest as both a brand new facility and the first land-based casino in the state.

At the same time, while casino win in April grew year over year, and increased compared to the $209 million in March 2021 win, the amount of money wagered in Indiana on sporting events fell 25% to $236.4 million in April versus $316.7 million in March.

Experts attributed the decline to the impossible-to-replicate NCAA men's basketball tournament being held entirely in Indiana in March, along with the usual slowdown that follows the end of football season.

"Because the pandemic turned the 2020 sports schedule on its head, Indiana hasn’t really experienced a full year of normal sports betting activity," said Jessica Welman, lead analyst at PlayIndiana.com.

"But there are normal seasonal ebbs and flows in sports betting, and this is the start of what is historically the slowest period of every year."