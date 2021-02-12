Indiana crushes prior record with $348.2M in January sports wagers

There appears to be no limit to the sports wagering appetite of residents and visitors to the Hoosier State.
Data released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission show sports bettors set another monthly record in January by gambling $348.2 million on professional and college sporting events in the United States and around the world.
That's an 11.2% increase over Indiana's previous record sports wagering handle of $313.1 million just set in December, and a whopping 103.9% more than the $170.8 million bet in Indiana on sports in January 2020.
"Even with increased competition from Michigan, which launched in late January, Indiana’s sports books continue to perform well," said Jessica Welman, analyst for PlayIndiana.com.
"Indiana’s significant interest in basketball differentiates the market from many in the U.S., and offers a positive sign for a market that is increasingly local."
Indeed, basketball accounted for nearly 40% of Indiana sports bets in January, followed by multi-sport parlay bets at 25%, football at 22%, and other sports — including $56,797 bet on baseball — comprising the rest, according to the Gaming Commission.
PlayIndiana projects if the brisk start to Indiana sports wagering continues throughout the year, the Hoosier State could book more than $3 billion in total bets and generate more than $20 million in state tax revenue.
"Assuming we don’t have any interruptions in the sports schedule like in 2020, a new high is almost assured in 2021," said Dustin Gouker, analyst for PlayIndiana.com. "The biggest question is how much higher? That depends in large part on how well the market responds to increasing competition from its neighbors."
Two Northwest Indiana casinos — Ameristar in East Chicago and Blue Chip in Michigan City — led all others in the state for total sports wagers, counting both bets placed at in-casino sports books and on affiliated mobile sports wagering applications.
According to the Gaming Commission, Ameristar brought in 38.6% of Indiana's sports wagering handle and Blue Chip carried 26%. Their nearest competitor, Belterra Casino in Florence, booked 16.4% of Indiana's sports bets.
Ameristar also outpaced its Northwest Indiana rivals with $21.2 million in January casino "win," or revenue after paying winning slot machine and table game bettors, compared to $17.9 million in January 2020.
It was the only Region casino to improve on a year-over-year basis and did so despite state COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of slot machine and table game seats, dining, and other casino entertainment options.
State data show win was unchanged year-over-year at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, dropped 11.1% at the Majestic Star casinos in Gary, and fell 33% at Blue Chip.
Kathryn Jenkins, Horseshoe senior vice president and general manager, said being able to match last January's win this year, with all the limitations on casino operations aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, is a victory in her book.
"It says a lot for the team and a lot for the property that we were able to maintain the levels that we were at last year, pre-COVID," Jenkins said.
She explained the Horseshoe constantly is seeking the right mix of table games and slot machines, including new games coming soon, to meet customer demand while adhering to COVID-19 prevention protocols.
"We continue to make sure that we've got the machines up that our customers are looking for and I think we're really close to having exactly what we need out there," Jenkins said.
She also confirmed Horseshoe remains committed to reopening its popular poker room by the end of March.