Indiana crushes prior record with $348.2M in January sports wagers

There appears to be no limit to the sports wagering appetite of residents and visitors to the Hoosier State.

Data released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission show sports bettors set another monthly record in January by gambling $348.2 million on professional and college sporting events in the United States and around the world.

That's an 11.2% increase over Indiana's previous record sports wagering handle of $313.1 million just set in December, and a whopping 103.9% more than the $170.8 million bet in Indiana on sports in January 2020.

"Even with increased competition from Michigan, which launched in late January, Indiana’s sports books continue to perform well," said Jessica Welman, analyst for PlayIndiana.com.

"Indiana’s significant interest in basketball differentiates the market from many in the U.S., and offers a positive sign for a market that is increasingly local."

Indeed, basketball accounted for nearly 40% of Indiana sports bets in January, followed by multi-sport parlay bets at 25%, football at 22%, and other sports — including $56,797 bet on baseball — comprising the rest, according to the Gaming Commission.