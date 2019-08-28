INDIANAPOLIS — The Hard Rock Casino is ready to roll.
On Wednesday, the Indiana Gaming Commission authorized the relocation and consolidation of Gary's Majestic Star casinos from Lake Michigan to a land-based site adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street, where they'll be rebranded as a Hard Rock Casino.
It's the first time an Indiana casino has been permitted to move from its dockside property to an inland location, and promises to open a new chapter for gaming both in Gary and the state of Indiana.
Spectacle Entertainment, the casino owner, plans to construct a $400 million casino destination that includes more than 2,000 slot machines and table game seats, a sports book, a Hard Rock Cafe, a 2,000-seat Hard Rock Live music performance venue, numerous restaurants and bars, and eventually an attached hotel and parking garage.
The company anticipates Hard Rock Casino Gary will employ approximately 1,800 workers when the property is fully developed, compared to the roughly 900 people currently earning a paycheck at Majestic Star.
The new casino is set to be built in two phases, with groundbreaking still this year for the 225,000-square foot casino, dining and entertainment spaces, and the surface parking lots. Those are projected to open Dec. 31, 2020.
Phase II construction of the hotel and parking garage is expected to begin in 2022 or 2023, according to Spectacle officials.
There currently are 12 Hard Rock Casinos, most with hotels, operating or under construction in the United States, Canada and the Dominican Republic. Hard Rock also is bidding to operate the new casino authorized for Rockford, Illinois, near that state's border with Wisconsin.
A closer look: Interior and exterior renderings of Hard Rock Casino
Main entrance to Hard Rock Casino Gary
Valet parking and main entrance to Hard Rock Casino Gary
Center aisle inside Hard Rock Casino Gary
Center Bar inside Hard Rock Casino Gary
Baccarat room inside Hard Rock Casino Gary
High-limit gaming inside Hard Rock Casino Gary
High-limit lounge inside Hard Rock Casino Gary
Council Oak Steakhouse inside Hard Rock Casino Gary
Fresh Harvest Buffet inside Hard Rock Casino Gary
Asian Noodle Bar inside Hard Rock Casino Gary
Hard Rock Live performance venue inside Hard Rock Casino Gary
Hard Rock Live performance venue inside Hard Rock Casino Gary
Floor plan for Hard Rock Casino Gary
Phase I exterior view of Hard Rock Casino Gary
Phase II exterior view of Hard Rock Casino Gary
Hard Rock Casino Gary