Indiana Gaming Commission goes all-in for new casino in Terre Haute

An owner's license once held by the president of the United States when Donald Trump operated a riverboat casino in Gary was reassigned Friday for a new casino set to be built in the west central Indiana city of Terre Haute.

The Indiana Gaming Commission unanimously agreed to award the license to Spectacle Jack LLC after evaluating its plans to construct a $120 million "Rocksino," in partnership with the Hard Rock International brand of the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

The plans call for a 100,000-square-foot building on a 20-acre site located on the east side of Terre Haute, near the intersection of Interstate 70 and U.S. 40, approximately seven miles from the Illinois state line.

The music-themed casino will offer 1,150 slot machines, 50 table games, four restaurants including a Hard Rock Cafe, four bars, and a 300-seat Velvet Sessions showroom, with a hotel potentially to be added later.

Construction tentatively is scheduled to begin in September, with a grand opening in September 2021. Approximately 700 permanent employees are expected to work at the casino, which is projected to generate $26 million a year in gaming tax revenue for the state.